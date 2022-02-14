Lois Banta, chairwoman and Halvorsen Professor for Distinguished Teaching and Research of Biology at Williams College, will discuss "COVID-19 Today and Tomorrow" via Zoom at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, as part of the Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series.

Banta will talk about the current thinking on the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus; herd immunity; how boosters work; viral variants and why some of the variants can be more or less transmissible and/or cause fewer or more severe symptoms; and potential scenarios for the pandemic going forward.

Meeting details may be found on the Library's website, lenoxlib.org, and Facebook page. The event is free and open to the public.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

