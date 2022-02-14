Lois Banta, chairwoman and Halvorsen Professor for Distinguished Teaching and Research of Biology at Williams College, will discuss "COVID-19 Today and Tomorrow" via Zoom at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, as part of the Lenox Library's Distinguished Lecture Series.
Banta will talk about the current thinking on the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus; herd immunity; how boosters work; viral variants and why some of the variants can be more or less transmissible and/or cause fewer or more severe symptoms; and potential scenarios for the pandemic going forward.
Meeting details may be found on the Library's website, lenoxlib.org, and Facebook page. The event is free and open to the public.