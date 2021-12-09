Members of the St. Ann Church Music Ensembles and special musical guests will present a Winter Solstice Holiday Concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Ann Church, 134 Main St.
Directed by Ron Ramsay, the concert will usher in the winter season with songs and sounds honoring Mother Earth in an opening Winter Solstice sequence, followed by a selection of Christmas favorites.
Special musical guests include Karen Cellini, Sherri James Buxton, Jack Corcoran, Aaron Dean, and Eileen Markland.
Tickets can be purchased at weekend masses or at the rectory between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The concert will also be livestreamed at avptriparish.org. Proceeds benefit the St. Ann Music Fund.
Information: 413-637-0157.