WordXWord will present a mini-festival of poetry, spoken word and storytelling Tuesday through Thursday, July 20-22, at The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home, 2 Plunkett St.
Celebrating home-grown poetry and spoken word, as well as the work of visiting artists, festival events will take place outdoors. All WordXWord events are free, however reservations are encouraged. Visit EdithWharton.org to make reservations and for more information.
The three-day, six-event festival will include three iterations of the popular Walkin’ with WordXWord, a story slam, an evening celebrating the voices of women, and an evening of commissioned collaborative poetry.
All WordXWord events are free and open to the public. The audience is advised that some programs may contain mature content.
In the case of rain or inclement weather, events will be held in The Mount’s large event tent where proper social distancing will be maintained.
The schedule is subject to change. For more information and/or schedule updates, visit WordXWordFestival.com.