Empire State Youth Orchestra's Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 2021-2022 season at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Tanglewood's Seiji Ozawa Hall.
The 90+ member orchestra is set to perform Beethoven’s Egmont Overture alongside Arturo Márquez's Danzón No. 2. Fabrizio Cassol's Concerto Grosso for DJ/Electronics, Cello, Saxophone, and Orchestra is the centerpiece of the concert.
To purchase tickets, visit esyo.org/tickets or call 518-382-7581. Tickets start at $25, and group rates apply for groups of 10 or more.