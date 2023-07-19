Lenox: Peters' descendent to share history

Carol Lindsay, a descendent of Leonard Constance Peters, will discuss her third great-grandfather, who was instrumental in the development of Lenox, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Ventfort Hall Mansion & Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St.
Her presentation, "L.C. Peters: From Immigrant to Pillar of the Community," will be followed by a tea.
Lindsay will discuss Peters' immigration to the United States with a timeline of his travels, work history and settling in Lenox, as well as his contributions to many aspects of life in Lenox.
Tickets are $30 for members and with advance reservation; $35 day of; and $22 for students 22 and under. Seats are limited. Reservations are encouraged at gildedage.org or 413-637-3206. Walk-ins will be accommodated as space allows.