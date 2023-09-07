Pittsfield: Let It Shine! public art celebration and block party

The Pittsfield Let It Shine! Public Art Partnership will celebrate eight new murals as part of "Let It Shine! A Celebration of Public Art" on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The event will feature a block party from noon to 6 p.m. at Palace Park at the Cooper Center, 116 North St., self-guided tours of the mural sites and opportunities to meet the artists. This event is appropriate for all ages.
The block party will feature live music and entertainment by the Benny Kohn Trio, Youth Alive, “Dance and Drum with Aimee, Kim and Dan," and Sample the Cat, as well as community art making, games, food vendors Upstreet Smoke and Grampie’s Dog House, and a beer garden provided by Wandering Star Craft Brewery.
Maps depicting the mural sites will be available at the block party and on the Downtown Pittsfield app. Visit tinyurl.com/4tbpmhjy to learn more about the murals and the artists.
The new murals include “Sisterhood” by Silvia Lopez Chavez, Shipton Building, 146 North St.; an original mural by Cara Petricca on the north-facing side of 348 North St.; “Young Legends” by Trinity Rivard, The Howard Building, 41 Federal St.; an original mural by qwynto, Carr Hardware, 547 North St.; and "Seven Stars for Renne Ave." by Huckleberry "Huck" Elling, The Cooper Center, 1 Fenn St., on the east side facing Renne Avenue.
The Westside Legends will host a special unveiling of “Wings” and “Two Colors of Water” by Pops Peterson and "Memory Lane" by Jasmine Sade at the Riverside Sitting Park at 2 p.m.
Paintings by Karen Chase and Paul Graubard can be viewed from noon to 4 p.m. at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, 28 Renne Ave.
Witch Slapped at 78 North St. will host a Spooky Storytime at noon with Poppy DaBubbly and spooky ornament making from noon to 4 p.m.
Visit downtownpittsfield.com or follow @DowntownPittsfield on Facebook and Instagram for Block Party updates.