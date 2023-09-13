Pittsfield: Library card sign-up incentives offered

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and to celebrate, local businesses will be offering special discounts exclusive to Berkshire Athenaeum library card holders.
The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s Public Library at 1 Wendell Ave., has joined forces with Downtown Pittsfield Inc. to coordinate these deals in downtown businesses for the month of September.
Visit tinyurl.com/2282eubu for participating venues and offers. Library patrons can simply show their library card to receive the offer.