Pittsfield: Library card sign-up incentives offered

September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and to celebrate, local businesses will be offering special discounts exclusive to Berkshire Athenaeum library card holders.

The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s Public Library at 1 Wendell Ave., has joined forces with Downtown Pittsfield Inc. to coordinate these deals in downtown businesses for the month of September.

Visit tinyurl.com/2282eubu for participating venues and offers. Library patrons can simply show their library card to receive the offer.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

