Falls Village, Conn.: Library hosting cooking class

The David M. Hunt Library will host a free cooking class with Chef Ronna Welsh, a summer resident of Falls Village, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Miner Hall at the Falls Village Congregational Church.
Welsh is chef and founder of Purple Kale Kitchenworks, a cooking school in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is the author of "The Nimble Cook."
The class will include organic vegetables from Adamah farm. Students will cook alongside Welsh and will enjoy a meal together at the end of the class.
Space is limited. Registration is required by calling 860-824-7424 or emailing dmhuntlibrary@gmail.com.