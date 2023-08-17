<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Falls Village, Conn.: Library hosting cooking class

The David M. Hunt Library will host a free cooking class with Chef Ronna Welsh, a summer resident of Falls Village, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Miner Hall at the Falls Village Congregational Church.

Welsh is chef and founder of Purple Kale Kitchenworks, a cooking school in Brooklyn, N.Y., and is the author of "The Nimble Cook."

The class will include organic vegetables from Adamah farm. Students will cook alongside Welsh and will enjoy a meal together at the end of the class.

Space is limited. Registration is required by calling 860-824-7424 or emailing dmhuntlibrary@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

