One dozen Berkshire County libraries will be hosting The Berkshire Libraries Fall Crawl beginning Monday, Oct. 17, through Friday, Oct. 22, to encourage people to learn more about the resources public libraries have to offer.
Participants can pick up a passport at the first library they visit and then drive from library to library, collecting passport stamps and small prizes.
Participating libraries include Adams, Becket, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Lee, Lenox, Otis, Pittsfield, Richmond, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, and Williamstown.
Participants are invited to take a photo of themselves at each library along the way and tag #BerkshireLibraryCrawl2022 on social media.
Those who are unable to make the trip in person can participate in a virtual crawl at milnelibrary.org/fall-crawl-2022 to be entered into a prize raffle.