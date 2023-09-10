<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Sheffield: Lich Gate Concert for string quartet

Christ Trinity Church announces the final concert of this summer's Lich Gate Concert series at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, under the Pavilion in the Town Park, 53-59 Frederic Lane. 

The program of chamber music for string quartet includes works by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, also known as the "Black Mozart"; Mozart, Jessie Montgomery, and Brahms.

The New York-based artists include Jorge Ávila, violin I, also a resident of Sheffield; Rachel Handman, violin II; Orlando Wells, viola; and Sarah Hewitt-Roth, cello.

Order tickets online at christtrinitychurch.org; the ticket confirmation serves as the digital ticket. There are no refunds for any reason. Email questions to Tickets@LichGateConcerts.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

