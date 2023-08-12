Line striping, barrier installment, median pier protection work slated for I-90 in Becket, Otis, Lee, West Stockbridge and Stockbridge on Aug. 14-18

If you're traveling on I-90 next week in Berkshire County, expect delays.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting overnight hour line striping work and median pier protection, barrier installation and pavement marking operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Becket, Otis, Lee, West Stockbridge and Stockbridge. The work will be conducted at various times and locations from Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18. Lane closures will be in place during repair operations and traffic will be able to travel through the work zones.
The schedule for the work and lane closures will be as follows:
Becket/Otis
Line striping operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 14.0 and mile marker 21.0 from Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
Lee
Median pier protection work will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 8.3 and mile marker 10.3 from Monday, Aug. 14, through Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
West Stockbridge
Temporary barrier installments and pavement marking operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 0.6 from Monday, Aug. 14, through Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Stockbridge
Temporary barrier installments and pavement marking operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 eastbound and westbound near mile marker 7.5 from Wednesday, Aug. 16, through Friday, Aug. 18, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. The work is expected to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.
Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.
Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.