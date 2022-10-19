The Literacy Network of South Berkshire announces the grand opening of the Susan Weintraub Tutor Resource Center at the LitNet headquarters, 32 Park St.
A grand opening ceremony and gathering of Weintraub’s family, friends and the LitNet staff and board will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
Weintraub, who passed away on Feb. 19, was a longtime LitNet tutor and supporter as well as a board member for 11 years. The Tutor Resource Center has been made possible by the Susan Weintraub Memorial Fund.
The new Resource Center will be an optional gathering and working space for LitNet tutors and learners as well as the LitNet staff home base. During regular business hours, the Resource Center will maintain an open-door policy for any current or prospective LitNet tutor or learner.
LitNet will continue to maintain its resource and tutor space in the Lee Library, which has served as its central location for 31 years, since the organization’s founding in 1991.