Pittsfield: Literacy Volunteers conducting fundraiser

The Literacy Volunteers of Berkshire County will hold its fourth annual 30 in 30 fundraiser from June 1 to 30. 

Participants can register at runreg.com/30-in-30-2023 to walk, run, hike, or bike 30 miles anytime during the month of June. The registration fee is $30 per person, and participants can be located anywhere in the United States.

Each participant will receive an event T-shirt mailed to them at the conclusion of the fundraiser.

Participants’ supporters can also make a donation to LVBC using the pledge link next to each participant’s name on RunReg.

All funds raised will help LVBC continue to provide free, confidential one-on-one tutoring to adults in basic literacy and English for speakers of other languages.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

