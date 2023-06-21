<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chester: Littleville Fair music & art festival

The Littleville Fair is kicking off its Capital Campaign fundraiser with a music and art festival from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the fairgrounds, 15 Kinnebrook Road. Music begins at 3 p.m.

Performers include TomTom Duo from Jay, N.Y.; Rumours classic rock band from Pittsfield, and Retro Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band from the Springfield area. Tickets at the gate cost $30; children under 12 are free.

All proceeds will go toward funding a new handicap-accessible bathroom facility with showers for overnight guests. This major improvement to the fairgrounds will cost approximately $300,000. The Massachusetts Cultural Council has awarded a $110,000 matching grant to help kick start the project. 

To purchase tickets in advance or make a donation to the Capital Campaign, visit littlevillefair.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all