Chester: Littleville Fair music & art festival

The Littleville Fair is kicking off its Capital Campaign fundraiser with a music and art festival from noon until 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the fairgrounds, 15 Kinnebrook Road. Music begins at 3 p.m.
Performers include TomTom Duo from Jay, N.Y.; Rumours classic rock band from Pittsfield, and Retro Floyd, a Pink Floyd tribute band from the Springfield area. Tickets at the gate cost $30; children under 12 are free.
All proceeds will go toward funding a new handicap-accessible bathroom facility with showers for overnight guests. This major improvement to the fairgrounds will cost approximately $300,000. The Massachusetts Cultural Council has awarded a $110,000 matching grant to help kick start the project.
To purchase tickets in advance or make a donation to the Capital Campaign, visit littlevillefair.com.