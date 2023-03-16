Richmond: Lively World talk on pop music changes

Richmond resident John Hamilton will talk on “Three Days Which Changed Popular Music Forever” at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Richmond Congregational Church.
A retired minister, Hamilton is a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist and made a living in music for a dozen years after he graduated from college.
The program is part of the Lively World Series sponsored by the Richmond Free Public Library. Hamilton’s presentation will talk about how listening to and making music have changed since it connected with artificial intelligence (AI).
The program, presented in memory of the late Milton Bass, long-time Richmond resident and arts and entertainment editor of The Berkshire Eagle, is free and open to the public. Masks are recommended.