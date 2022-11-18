The Loaves and Fishes food pantry at Dalton United Methodist Church has issued an appeal for donations to support its mission to help eliminate hunger in the community.
The food pantry serves 100 or more families every week of the year with a significant increase around the holiday season.
Those interested in supporting the pantry are encouraged to contribute food, gift cards or monetary donations. All donations can be dropped off at DUMC, 755 Main St., or mailed to Loaves and Fishes, DUMC, 755 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226.
Pantry hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays. The pantry offers contactless, drive-thru pickup with options available to meet the needs of its patrons. Volunteers are welcome to stop by or call 413-684-0521.