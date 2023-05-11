<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Fundraiser to benefit injured salon owner

A fundraiser to benefit the recovery of Lori Kuczynski, who was injured during renovations of her business, Meraki Salon in Adams, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Greylock Community Club, 548 State Road.

Kuczynski, a Navy veteran who served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm as an aviation mechanic, fell off a ladder while painting and fractured her spine. A few days later, a water main break left the salon a disaster.

The fundraiser includes food, raffles and a cash bar. Admission is $10.  

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

