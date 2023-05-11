North Adams: Fundraiser to benefit injured salon owner

A fundraiser to benefit the recovery of Lori Kuczynski, who was injured during renovations of her business, Meraki Salon in Adams, will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Greylock Community Club, 548 State Road.
Kuczynski, a Navy veteran who served during Desert Shield/Desert Storm as an aviation mechanic, fell off a ladder while painting and fractured her spine. A few days later, a water main break left the salon a disaster.
The fundraiser includes food, raffles and a cash bar. Admission is $10.