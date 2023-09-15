Pittsfield: Pizza fundraisers benefit mental health program

The Love of T Foundation has partnered with CRUST Pizza for Pizza for Peers, two fundraisers to raise money to help expand Love of T's mental health peer support programs.
Through Sunday, Sept. 17, CRUST will donate $1 from every pizza they sell to Love of T.
In addition, join Love of T from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at CRUST for pizza, music and an opportunity to learn more about finding alternatives for those who are experiencing suicidal thoughts.
Tickets cost $25 which includes pizza and a drink. All proceeds will go to Love of T. Visit tinyurl.com/2p8wfme to purchase tickets or make a donation.