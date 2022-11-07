North Adams: 'Made with Love' event offers free hats, mittens

The Loving Hands Ministry of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish is hosting its inaugural "Made With Love" event to provide warmth to those in need from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at two locations.
Handknitted and crocheted hats, scarves and mittens for adults and children, with tags that say “Take me!” will be hung from trees and fences at the playground at the corner of River and Houghton Street and the Brayton School playground.
Loving Hands Ministry has been distributing afghans, throws, lap robes, shawls, hats, scarves, mittens, baby blankets and baby items to various organizations in Berkshire County since 2009.