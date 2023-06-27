Stockbridge: Lower Bowker’s Woods tree identification walk

Berkshire Environmental Action Team will lead a free tree identification walk at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2. Participants will meet at the trailhead of Lower Bowker’s Woods, 16 Glendale Middle Road.
Participants will learn key characteristics of common trees in western Massachusetts and get tips to help identify them by species. The walk will last between 1.5 and 2 hours.
Long pants and long socks are recommended as there is poison ivy along the trail and ticks can be abundant this time of year.
Anybody is welcome to join, but the number of participants is limited. Registration is required by emailing chelsey@thebeatnews.org or calling 413-464-9402.
For detailed information about the hike, visit thebeatnews.org, email team@thebeatnews.org or call 413-464-9402.