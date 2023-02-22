Lenox: Mad Science program canceled

The Mad Science program scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Lenox Community Center has been canceled due to the predicted inclement weather.
The program has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.
