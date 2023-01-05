North Adams: MLK Day of Service volunteers invited

The Martin Luther King Day Committee invites the community to celebrate the life, principles and ideals of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King by participating in a “Day of Service” on Monday, Jan. 16.
It has been three years since residents last gathered in person for this annual day of volunteering.
The celebration begins with check-in, coffee and pastries at 8:30 a.m. in MCLA’s Venable Gym, located at the MCLA Quad. Volunteer site service will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants can choose from more than 10 sites to provide service to the community. There will be projects suitable for all ages and abilities. The CHP Mobile Health Van will be on site offering free balance checks and vaccinations.
A celebratory luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m. with local entertainment, uplifting words and the presentation of the annual Peacemaker Award. This year's recipient is Mary Lou Accetta, an advocate for all residents of Berkshire County since her first days as a volunteer at Mary Jezyk Sunshine Park at the age of 13.
Volunteers can preregister online at bit.ly/2023_MLK or by calling the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition at 413-663-7588.
Information: Kathy Keeser at Kathykeeser@gmail.com or 413-664-4006 or Liz Boland at nbCC, 413-663-7588.