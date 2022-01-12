Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, will be observed Monday. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:
Retail stores: Most open
Liquor stores: Most open
City, state and federal offices: Closed
Banks: Closed
Post offices: Closed
Libraries: Closed
Berkshire Community College: Closed
Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at berkshiremuseum.org.
Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at clarkart.edu.
Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance timed tickets at nrm.org.
Hancock Shaker Village: Closed
Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced timed tickets at massmoca.org.
Williams College Museum of Art: Closed to public
BRTA: Closed; no buses running
Councils on Aging: Closed
Casella Waste Systems: All routes running
Community Eco Power: Closed to general public
The Eagle: All offices open