Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday, will be observed Monday. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:

Retail stores: Most open

Liquor stores: Most open

City, state and federal offices: Closed

Banks: Closed

Post offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Berkshire Community College: Closed

Berkshire Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at berkshiremuseum.org.

Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance timed tickets at clarkart.edu.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance timed tickets at nrm.org.

Hancock Shaker Village: Closed

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advanced timed tickets at massmoca.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Closed to public

BRTA: Closed; no buses running

Councils on Aging: Closed

Casella Waste Systems: All routes running

Community Eco Power: Closed to general public

The Eagle: All offices open

