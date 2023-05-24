<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Library holding book giveaway

The Friends of Great Barrington Libraries announce a Memorial Day weekend book giveaway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 27 to 29. The event will take place on the front lawn of Mason Library, 231 Main St., weather permitting.

The giveaway features thousands of nonfiction and children's books, hundreds of classical vinyl records and small paperbacks ideal for summer reading. Book lovers are encouraged to bring their own bags or boxes. 

Donations are appreciated in the form of cash, check or via Venmo. Contributions fund library receptions, museum passes and special programs for both children and adults.

Information: Mason Library at 413-528-2403.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

