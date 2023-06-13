<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Outdoor skills workshop for youth

Mason Library will host "Call of the Wild," a free outdoor education and skills experience geared towards families with children ages 8 to 13, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The rain date is July 1.

The workshop is an opportunity for families to explore and enjoy nature and to learn various outdoor skills and wilderness safety. Participants will learn to build shelter, identify plants and wildlife and learn basic survival skills.

Space is limited. Register at tinyurl.com/58zrs3ws or in person at the library. All necessary equipment will be provided.

Presented by Earthworks Programs LLC, this program is partially funded by a Great Barrington Cultural Council Grant.

Information: 413-528-2403, ext. 3.

