Massachusetts: Audubon accepting photo contest entries

Mass Audubon’s annual statewide photography contest encourages shutterbugs of all ages and backgrounds to take their best shots of the Bay State’s natural beauty.
Now in its 14th year, the "Picture This: Your Great Outdoors" competition will run through Saturday, Sept. 30.
Participants must enter in their appropriate age groups: 18 and older or under 18. Subject categories include People in Nature, Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Landscapes, and Plants and Fungi.
Photographs must have been shot in Massachusetts or at Mass Audubon’s Wildwood Camp in Rindge, N.H., but can have been taken any time prior to or during the 2023 contest period.
One grand prize winner will be awarded a $250 gift card and a chance to be featured in Mass Audubon’s member newsletter, "Explore."
Eleven category winners will receive $100 gift cards, and at least six honorable mentions will win $50 gift cards. Additional honorable mentions may be awarded at the discretion of the judges. All gift cards are to be redeemed at a Mass Audubon shop.
To enter and to review contest information, including rules and how to submit photos online, visit massaudubon.org/picturethis.