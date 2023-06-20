Lenox: 'Wild Thing' races to benefit Audubon

Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary will present its eighth annual Wild Thing 5K/10K Trail Race and 5K Walk on Sunday, June 25.
The races and walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the wildlife sanctuary on West Mountain Road. The 5K and 10K routes feature the single-track trails and scenic carriage roads of nearby Kennedy Park.
A post-race celebration with light refreshments and prize awards will be held outside Pleasant Valley’s big red barn.
Proceeds from the event benefit Mass Audubon’s conservation and education programs throughout Berkshire County.
For more information, to register online or to sign up to volunteer, visit massaudubon.org/wildthing.