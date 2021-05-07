Bird-a-thon, Mass Audubon’s biggest annual fundraiser, is set to return Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, during the peak spring migration period. The event begins promptly at 6 p.m. Friday, May 14, and ends at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
For the 2021 event, 13 teams representing different wildlife sanctuaries will be competing in the field, seeking birds and participating in nature activities (following masking and social distancing protocols). Also, in honor of the organization’s 125th anniversary, participants can choose to take on the challenge of completing a 125-item nature scavenger hunt.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to join a team, whether a committed birder or nature newcomer and can participate virtually or in person.
For more information, visit massaudubon.org/birdathon.