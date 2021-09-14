Mass Audubon is accepting entries to its annual statewide photography contest, "Picture This: Your Great Outdoors," through Thursday, Sept. 30. Contestants can submit up to 10 images.
Participants must enter in their appropriate age groups: 18 and older or under 18. Photo subject categories include People in Nature, Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Landscapes, and Plants and Fungi.
Photographs must have been shot in Massachusetts or at Mass Audubon’s Wildwood Camp in Rindge, N.H., but can have been taken any time prior to or during the 2021 contest period.
Winners will be awarded gift cards redeemable at a Mass Audubon shop or wildlife sanctuary. the grand prize winner will also be featured in Mass Audubon’s member newsletter, "Explore."
For contest information, including rules and how to submit photos online, visit massaudubon.org/picturethis.