Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition is hosting its first Bike for Prevention Bike-A-Thon virtually on a local and national scale Monday through Sunday, April 19 to 25.
Participants can ride 1 mile or more outdoors or on a stationary bike indoors, or walk or run any distance. The funds raised through Bike for Prevention will benefit MBCC’s community education and outreach efforts. The nonprofit is dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer from environmental causes.
Registration costs $40 for individuals, $150 for families up to five members, and $25 for students. To learn more about registration options or to make a pledge, visit mbcc.org/bike or call 800-649-MBCC (6222).