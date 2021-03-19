The Brain Injury Association of Massachusetts will host its 39th annual conference online on Wednesday and Thursday, March 24 and 25.
The conference will feature the latest research in the field of brain injury, discuss new therapies, and provide support and guidance for brain injury survivors, caregivers and professionals.
The keynote, "One Family's Journey of Letting Go of What Was and Learning to Live Well with What Is," will be delivered by Pat and Tammy McLeod whose son suffered a brain injury while playing football.
Those interested in participating in the annual conference can visit biama.org for more information.