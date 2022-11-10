Pittsfield: Women's commission seeks Berkshire input

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women is hosting a public hearing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
The event is free and open to the public. Hybrid options to join remotely will be available for those unable to join in person.
The MCSW is seeking testimony from women across the Commonwealth on issues that matter most to them to inform legislative and policy priorities for the 2022-2023 legislative session.
MCSW will be streaming this hearing “live” on Facebook. ASL interpretation, as well as Spanish, Portuguese and French language translations are also available upon request.
Those interested in attending virtually or in person are asked to register at tinyurl.com/34zx2uwc by Monday, Nov. 14.