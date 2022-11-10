<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield: Women's commission seeks Berkshire input

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women is hosting a public hearing from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.

The event is free and open to the public. Hybrid options to join remotely will be available for those unable to join in person.

The MCSW is seeking testimony from women across the Commonwealth on issues that matter most to them to inform legislative and policy priorities for the 2022-2023 legislative session.

MCSW will be streaming this hearing “live” on Facebook. ASL interpretation, as well as Spanish, Portuguese and French language translations are also available upon request.

Those interested in attending virtually or in person are asked to register at  tinyurl.com/34zx2uwc by Monday, Nov. 14.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

