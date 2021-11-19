Mass Audubon’s annual "Hike-a-thon" will take place Friday through Sunday, Nov. 26-28. Individuals and families are invited to discover the benefits of time spent outdoors by hiking at least 1.25 miles over the three-day period or all at once.
People can hike anywhere over the three days. The statewide conservation organization is also offering registration-required free guided hikes at select Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuaries. Some sanctuaries offer All Persons Trails for all ages and abilities.
Participants who sign up to participate in the hike-a-thon are also eligible for a drawing to win a free guided hike at a future date for them and eight friends.
Visit massaudubon.org/hikeathon for more information.