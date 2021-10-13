Join Massachusetts Farm to School, State Sen. Eric Lesser and State Rep. William "Smitty" Pignatelli at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, for an online legislative briefing on the bill to establish a Massachusetts Farm to School Grant Program.
This policy briefing is meant for a legislative audience, but is open to all.
The audience will hear hear from the bill sponsors, Mass. Farm to School and farm to school advocates about the impact this grant program could have on access to healthy, local school meals and experiential food and garden-based education for all Massachusetts students.
Panelists include a farmer, school nutrition director, educator, and student who will share their perspectives on the power of farm to school.
Register in advance at tinyurl.com/u26mp624.