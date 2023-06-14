Pittsfield: Forum addresses electromagnetic sensitivity

Join Massachusetts for Safe Technology Director Cecelia Doucette and Courtney Gilardi of Pittsfield for "You Are Not Alone: Electromagnetic Sensitivity Stories, Advocacy & Efforts," a forum honoring Global EMS Day, at 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, via Zoom.
EMS, or electromagnetic sensitivity, is an environmentally-induced illness from today's wireless technology.
State Sen. Paul Mark will provide opening comments and state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier will provide a prerecorded video about her bill, H.2158, to record the number of people in the Commonwealth with this condition. Doctors, Attorney Scott McCollough and those with EMS will be on the call.
Register at tinyurl.com/globalEMS or email MA4SafeTech@gmail.com for the link. For global information, visit tinyurl.com/GlobalEfforts.