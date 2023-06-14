<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Forum addresses electromagnetic sensitivity

Join Massachusetts for Safe Technology Director Cecelia Doucette and Courtney Gilardi of Pittsfield for "You Are Not Alone: Electromagnetic Sensitivity Stories, Advocacy & Efforts," a forum honoring Global EMS Day, at 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, via Zoom.

EMS, or electromagnetic sensitivity, is an environmentally-induced illness from today's wireless technology.

State Sen. Paul Mark will provide opening comments and state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier will provide a prerecorded video about her bill, H.2158, to record the number of people in the Commonwealth with this condition. Doctors, Attorney Scott McCollough and those with EMS will be on the call.

Register at tinyurl.com/globalEMS or email MA4SafeTech@gmail.com for the link. For global information, visit tinyurl.com/GlobalEfforts.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all