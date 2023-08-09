Sheffield: Safe technology group slates online meeting

Massachusetts for Safe Technology will hold its monthly meeting at noon Wednesday, Aug. 16, via Zoom.
Executive Director Cecelia Doucette will discuss ways in which citizens and public servants can move the needle toward safe technology in the community.
Those new to the safe technology conversation or those working to reduce radiofrequency exposure due to cancer, microwave illness or other health reasons are welcome.
Visit tinyurl.com/ma4safetech to register. For more information, visit ma4safetech.org.