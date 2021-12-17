The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $20,000 to eight to 10 students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts.
As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally-related field.
The Henry David Thoreau Foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally-related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. Upon graduation from college, Henry David Thoreau Scholars are inducted into the Henry David Thoreau Society.
For more information and an online application, visit thoreauscholar.org. Application deadline is Feb. 1.