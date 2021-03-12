The University of Massachusetts Amherst Department of Music & Dance has created a new online music competition, UMass Young Artist Awards, open to high school students who are residents of, or attend school in Massachusetts. The competition will be conducted entirely via video recordings submitted by the entrants.
The competition offers first, second and third place cash awards of up to $1,000 in each of five categories: Voice (one category for grades 9-10 and another for grades 11-12); Winds/Brass/Percussion; Piano; and Strings. In addition, honorable mention awards are offered by several sponsors of the event.
All entrants will receive written feedback on their recorded performances by UMass music faculty and guest jurors.
Applications, including video recording submissions, are due on May 1. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/4pz9dxx2.