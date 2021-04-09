The Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the nonprofit Education Development Center invite Massachusetts high school biology, chemistry and physics teachers to enhance their courses with computational modeling and computational thinking, as part of the Science+C initiative.
These once-per-month units reinforce science concepts while giving all students skills in computer science. The units are Mass. standards-based and are adaptable to fully remote, hybrid and in-class settings. No computer science or coding knowledge is needed by either teachers or students.
Space is limited. Application deadline is April 23. To enter the lottery for the 2021-22 school year, visit go.edc.org/SciencePlusCApplication. Learn more at scienceplusc.org/participate, via video at go.edc.org/SciencePlusCVideo, or by contacting Heidi Larson at hlarson@edc.org.