For the 36th straight year, the Massachusetts State Police will be assisting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with the annual Toys for Tots holiday drive.
Donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at any State Police Barracks across Massachusetts between now and Friday, Dec. 11. In Berkshire County, barracks are located at 215 Laurel St., Route 20, Lee, and 1141 North State Road, Cheshire.
For more information about making a monetary donation, donating a toy through the Toys for Tots' Virtual Toy Box, or to request a toy, visit toysfortots.org.