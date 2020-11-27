Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

For the 36th straight year, the Massachusetts State Police will be assisting the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with the annual Toys for Tots holiday drive.

Donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at any State Police Barracks across Massachusetts between now and Friday, Dec. 11. In Berkshire County, barracks are located at 215 Laurel St., Route 20, Lee, and 1141 North State Road, Cheshire.

For more information about making a monetary donation, donating a toy through the Toys for Tots'  Virtual Toy Box, or to request a toy, visit toysfortots.org.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

