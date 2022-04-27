The Walk for Hunger, a fundraiser that supports Project Bread’s work to increase food access for people of all ages in Massachusetts, will take place Sunday, May 1.
The day will be marked with virtual programming and thousands of community members participating by walking locally in their own neighborhoods.
There is no registration fee or fundraising minimum to participate. To register for the event and create a personal or team fundraising page or to make a donation, visit projectbread.org/walk or call 617-723-5000.