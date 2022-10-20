Pittsfield: Route 8 paving scheduled Oct. 21

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting paving operations from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, on sections of Route 8 in the area of the Unistress Corporation access roads and the Berkshire Mall Connector Road in Pittsfield and Lanesborough.
Standard MassDOT construction work zone logistics and police details will be used for traffic control.
One lane alternating traffic is needed to complete this operation. Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.
All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.