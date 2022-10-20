<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Route 8 paving scheduled Oct. 21

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be conducting paving operations from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, on sections of Route 8 in the area of the Unistress Corporation access roads and the Berkshire Mall Connector Road in Pittsfield and Lanesborough.

Standard MassDOT construction work zone logistics and police details will be used for traffic control.

One lane alternating traffic is needed to complete this operation. Drivers who are traveling through this area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all