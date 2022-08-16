MassHire Berkshire Career Center will recognize 70 Youth Works participants at the 18th annual Youth Works Celebration taking place Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19, at the Berkshire Career Center, 160 North St. The celebration will include Youth Works participants, employers, family, and friends.
All participants who enrolled in the Youth Works program will receive Work Readiness Certificates.
MassHire Berkshire Career Center’s Youth Department assists eligible youth ages of 14 to 24 with services such as summer and year-round employment opportunities, employment and career development counseling, help with the High School Equivalency Test or GED, and access to training.
The Youth Works Program is funded by the Commonwealth Corporation’s Center for Youth Development and Education and to date has assisted nearly 800 eligible youth in gaining valuable work experience through paid internships, career exploration, and project-based learning with a wide variety of local businesses and organizations.
For more information, email Kelly Groves-Skrocki, youth services coordinator, at kskrocki@masshireberkshirecc.com or call 413-499-2220, ext. 145.