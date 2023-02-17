Pittsfield: Master Gardeners offer butterfly program

An educational program on butterflies will be presented by Dawn O'Brien and Diane van Kempen of the Western Massachusetts Master Gardeners Association at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
The talk will focus on butterflies which can be found in the Berkshires, including the monarch, their food sources, their importance as agents of pollination, and what plants help keep their population healthy.
This free event is sponsored by the Friends of Berkshire Athenaeum.