Pittsfield: Cinema exhibiting matchbook art

Sara Paul of Shire Prints announces “Strike a Memory: Imagery & Illustration in Berkshire Matchbooks,” an art exhibit of vintage Berkshire matchbooks dating from the 1950s to 1980s, on display for the month of July in the Beacon Cinema lobby, 57 North St.
The vintage matchbooks feature famous landmarks in Lenox, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and other Berkshire towns; Tanglewood and The Red Lion Inn, and former businesses such as England Brothers and Alice’s at Avaloch, now the Apple Tree Inn.
The matchbooks in the exhibit have been scanned at a high resolution and printed many times greater than their original size.
The exhibit can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Hot Plate Brewing Company, 1 School St., across the street from the cinema. All are welcome.
Information: 413-358-7511, hello@shireprints.com or shireprints.com.