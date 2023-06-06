<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Awards & Scholarships

McCann Postsecondary Awards & Scholarships

SkillsUSA District Competition Gold Medal: Jayna Civello, Monique King, Avery Witherell

SkillsUSA District Competition Silver Medal: Cheyanne Alcombright, Gabrielle Montgomery

SkillsUSA District Competition Bronze Medal: Adriana Bolte

SkillsUSA State Competition Gold Medal: Cheyanne Alcombright, Gabrielle Montgomery, Avery Witherell

SkillsUSA State Competition Silver Medal: Jayna Civello, Monique King

Linda Lee Walker Scholarship: Marisa Cotton

Elizabeth Ann Baer Scholarship Foundation: Gabrielle Montgomery

Jamie Sacchetti Drennan Memorial Scholarship: Julie Bartlett

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

