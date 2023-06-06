McCann Postsecondary Awards & Scholarships

SkillsUSA District Competition Gold Medal: Jayna Civello, Monique King, Avery Witherell
SkillsUSA District Competition Silver Medal: Cheyanne Alcombright, Gabrielle Montgomery
SkillsUSA District Competition Bronze Medal: Adriana Bolte
SkillsUSA State Competition Gold Medal: Cheyanne Alcombright, Gabrielle Montgomery, Avery Witherell
SkillsUSA State Competition Silver Medal: Jayna Civello, Monique King
Linda Lee Walker Scholarship: Marisa Cotton
Elizabeth Ann Baer Scholarship Foundation: Gabrielle Montgomery
Jamie Sacchetti Drennan Memorial Scholarship: Julie Bartlett