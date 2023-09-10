<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Cheshire: McCann XC team plans Maui fundraiser

The McCann Technical School cross-country team is hosting a walk/run for Maui fire relief on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Whitney's Farm on Ingalls Road; follow the dirt road past the U-pick blueberries.

Check-in opens at 7:30 a.m. The 5K trail run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile stroller-friendly walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Registration cost $20 in advance and $25 on race day. Kids 10 and under are free. Registration monies will be donated to the Harvest Maui Fire Relief Fund. Register online via the Berkshire Running Center at tinyurl.com/yjcdk58c.

The cross-country team will be selling baked goods, race T-shirts and raffle tickets as a team fundraiser.

Email bmalloy@mccanntech.org with questions.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

