Cheshire: McCann XC team plans Maui fundraiser

The McCann Technical School cross-country team is hosting a walk/run for Maui fire relief on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Whitney's Farm on Ingalls Road; follow the dirt road past the U-pick blueberries.
Check-in opens at 7:30 a.m. The 5K trail run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-mile stroller-friendly walk starts at 9:30 a.m.
Registration cost $20 in advance and $25 on race day. Kids 10 and under are free. Registration monies will be donated to the Harvest Maui Fire Relief Fund. Register online via the Berkshire Running Center at tinyurl.com/yjcdk58c.
The cross-country team will be selling baked goods, race T-shirts and raffle tickets as a team fundraiser.
Email bmalloy@mccanntech.org with questions.