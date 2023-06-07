<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
McCann Awards & Scholarships

McCann Technical High School Awards & Scholarships

Adams Community Bank Scholarship: Molly Boyer, Samantha Canales, Mireille Gwozdz, Daniel McGrory, Jeremy Patterson Jr., Christopher Sunn

Adams Lions Club Scholarship: Christopher Sunn

Adams Outdoorsman for Youth Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger, Lucan McGrath, Brenna Wojcik

Alicia (Gagne) Daniels Memorial Scholarship of Perseverance: Keira Lennon, Jacob Tullo

Automotive Achievement Award: Haley Williams

Berkshire County Roy Thompson Scholarship Fund: Vivianna Belanger

Bernard R. "Bucky" Bullett Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Durocher

Byron E. and Rose L. Crum Memorial Scholarship: Catryna Marsh

Cheshire Lions Club Scholarship: Samara Maxwell, Lucan McGrath

Clarksburg PTG Scholarship: Molly Boyer

Class of 1977 Scholarship: Mia Parise

Culinary Arts Club Award: Giovanni Errichetto, Keira Lennon, Colin Pierce

Culinary Arts Club Scholarship: Riley Morse

Culinary Arts Hall of Fame Scholarship: Josephine Hartwig

Daniel H. Petithory Memorial Scholarship: Macey Tatro

Daryl Lee Roy Memorial Scholarship: Jacob Touponce

Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Erin Ciempa

Dennis Bernardi Memorial Scholarship: Aaron Livsey, Joshua Livsey

Donald C. Blanchette Scholarship: Madeline Durocher

Edwin E. Silva Memorial Award: Noah DeBenedetto

Evan McAllister Memorial Scholarship: Emma Vallieres

Frank N. Costa Scholarship: Alexis Gamari

Frank R. Stiles Post 125, American Legion Textbook Award: Vivianna Belanger

Frank R. Stiles Post 125, American Legion Book Award in Memory of Paula J. Raymond: Noah Braman

Friends of McCann Tech Award: Ivan Liang

Friends of Michael J. Bresett Scholarship Award: Noah Braman

Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship: Noah DeBenedetto, George Kipp, Christopher Randall, Jacob Touponce

George L. Knight Memorial Award: Camryn Belisle

Greylock Community Club Scholarship: Bryce Bachand

Greylock Federal Credit Union "Community Enrichment" Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger, Keira Lennon

Hancock Community Dollars for Scholars: Haley Williams

Home Builders Foundation of Western MA Tool Award: Logan Traversa

Irene and Tom Chalmers Memorial Scholarship: Addison Hayer

Joan and Frederick Solari Memorial Award: Isabella Champney

Joe Choquette Memorial Award: Ian Ames

John and Abigail Adams Scholarship: Molly Boyer, Noah Braman, Erin Ciempa, Jack Cooper, Noah DeBenedetto, Maia DiLego, Cameron Durocher, Alexis Gamari, Renae Gamari, Alexander Girard, Isabella Hartley, Josephine Hartwig, George Kipp, Matthew Lake, Julia LaSalle, Robin Lewis, Colby Marko, Daniel McGrory, Ryan Medon, Max Morin, Lauren Mroz, Jeremy Patterson Jr., Christian Perreault, Sean Rousseau, Ethan Stapleton, Christopher Sunn, Hannah Tatro, Joseph Vareschi, Lily Ward, Haley Williams, Troy Wnuk, Brenna Wojcik

John Kowalczyk Memorial Award: Dominick Pause

John M. White Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Durocher

Joseph A. Bernier Memorial Scholarship: Colby Marko

Joseph R. Renzi Scholarship: Noah DeBenedetto

Joshua P. Snyder Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Gaylord

Judith B. McKinstry (BPA) Scholarship: Molly Boyer

Justin Cameron Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Corkins

Kittredge Family Scholarship - Given by Franklin County No. 92 Order of the Eastern Star: Vivianna Belanger

Leo Ethier Memorial Scholarship: Camryn Belisle

Liann Bordeau-Buck Memorial Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger

Lynn Burdick Memorial Award: Cordelia Moran

Malco Tools - Head of the Class Award: Isabella Champney

Maple Grove Civic Club Scholarship: Erin Ciempa, Christian Perreault

Mary Ellen Donna Scholarship: Haley Williams

Massachusetts School Superintendent's Association Award: Christopher Sunn

Mathias & Dorothy Schneider Scholarship: Renae Gamari

MAVA/MVA Outstanding Student Vocational Award: Jacob Shustack

McCann Alumni Association Inc. Stepping Stone Education Scholarship: Christopher Sunn

McCann Alumni Association Inc. Stepping Stone Trade Professional Award: George Kipp, Jacob Shustack

McCann Faculty Association Award - Advanced Manufacturing Technology: George Kipp

McCann Faculty Association Award - Automotive: Coby Boudreau

McCann Faculty Association Award - Business Technology: Mia Parise

McCann Faculty Association Award - Carpentry: Ian Ames

McCann Faculty Association Award - Computer Assisted Design: Jacob Tullo

McCann Faculty Association Award - Culinary Arts: Josephine Hartwig

McCann Faculty Association Award - Electricity: Nicholas Abuisi

McCann Faculty Association Award - Information Technology: Robin Lewis

McCann Faculty Association Award - Metal Fabrication: Lily Ward

McCann Football Booster Club Scholarship: Noah DeBenedetto, Troy Wnuk

McCann Tech Golden Hammer Award: Logan Traversa

Michael Deep Memorial Scholarship: Catryna Marsh

MountainOne Bank Scholarship: Molly Boyer

Night Cruzers of Berkshire County Scholarship: Lily Ward

North Adams Elks Lodge 487 Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger, Noah Braman

North Adams Historical Society Book Award: Vivianna Belanger

Northern Berkshire New Car Dealers Association Scholarship: Hailey Lee

Northern Berkshire Youth R.O.P.E.S. Scholarship: Molly Boyer

Outstanding Female Student Athlete: Addison Hayer

Outstanding Male Student Athlete: Collin Booth

Peter Cantone Memorial Award: Riley Morse

Ray Pearson Sportsmanship Award - Given by the Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association: Collin Booth

Rick Dietlin Memorial Scholarship: Brianna Wehrle

Robert D. Reynolds Memorial Award: Hannah Tatro

Ron Monteleone Vocational Award: Owen Demers

Salutatorian: Molly Boyer

School Nurse Award: Lauren Mroz

Scott M. Gliwski Memorial Award: Josephine Hartwig

Sons of the American Legion NA Post 125: Bryce Bachand, Noah Braman

Sons of the American Legion, Squadron Number 160: Max Morin

Specialty Minerals Scholarship: Max Morin

State Street T Neighborhood Kids Scholarship: Noah Braman

Steven Ferrara Memorial Scholarship: Brenna Wojcik

Sue Wilbert Scholarship: Sean Rousseau

Ted Ziter Memorial Sports Scholarship: Molly Boyer

Thomas E. Dragon Memorial Award: Logan Traversa

Tony and Anna Deep Memorial Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger

Tori Rumbolt Memorial Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger

Town of Adams Scholarship: Noah Braman, Erin Ciempa, Josephine Hartwig, Keira Lennon, Macey Tatro

Ugo Specks Bianchi Memorial Award: Haley Williams

Valedictorian: Christopher Sunn

William "Moose" Roberts Memorial Award: George Kipp

William Wronski/Adams Lodge of Masons and Elks: Noah Braman

Williamstown American Legion Post 152: Vivianna Belanger

Williamstown Rotary Club Scholarship: Ethan Stapleton

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

