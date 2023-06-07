McCann Technical High School Awards & Scholarships

Adams Community Bank Scholarship: Molly Boyer, Samantha Canales, Mireille Gwozdz, Daniel McGrory, Jeremy Patterson Jr., Christopher Sunn
Adams Lions Club Scholarship: Christopher Sunn
Adams Outdoorsman for Youth Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger, Lucan McGrath, Brenna Wojcik
Alicia (Gagne) Daniels Memorial Scholarship of Perseverance: Keira Lennon, Jacob Tullo
Automotive Achievement Award: Haley Williams
Berkshire County Roy Thompson Scholarship Fund: Vivianna Belanger
Bernard R. "Bucky" Bullett Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Durocher
Byron E. and Rose L. Crum Memorial Scholarship: Catryna Marsh
Cheshire Lions Club Scholarship: Samara Maxwell, Lucan McGrath
Clarksburg PTG Scholarship: Molly Boyer
Class of 1977 Scholarship: Mia Parise
Culinary Arts Club Award: Giovanni Errichetto, Keira Lennon, Colin Pierce
Culinary Arts Club Scholarship: Riley Morse
Culinary Arts Hall of Fame Scholarship: Josephine Hartwig
Daniel H. Petithory Memorial Scholarship: Macey Tatro
Daryl Lee Roy Memorial Scholarship: Jacob Touponce
Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award: Erin Ciempa
Dennis Bernardi Memorial Scholarship: Aaron Livsey, Joshua Livsey
Donald C. Blanchette Scholarship: Madeline Durocher
Edwin E. Silva Memorial Award: Noah DeBenedetto
Evan McAllister Memorial Scholarship: Emma Vallieres
Frank N. Costa Scholarship: Alexis Gamari
Frank R. Stiles Post 125, American Legion Textbook Award: Vivianna Belanger
Frank R. Stiles Post 125, American Legion Book Award in Memory of Paula J. Raymond: Noah Braman
Friends of McCann Tech Award: Ivan Liang
Friends of Michael J. Bresett Scholarship Award: Noah Braman
Gene Haas Foundation Scholarship: Noah DeBenedetto, George Kipp, Christopher Randall, Jacob Touponce
George L. Knight Memorial Award: Camryn Belisle
Greylock Community Club Scholarship: Bryce Bachand
Greylock Federal Credit Union "Community Enrichment" Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger, Keira Lennon
Hancock Community Dollars for Scholars: Haley Williams
Home Builders Foundation of Western MA Tool Award: Logan Traversa
Irene and Tom Chalmers Memorial Scholarship: Addison Hayer
Joan and Frederick Solari Memorial Award: Isabella Champney
Joe Choquette Memorial Award: Ian Ames
John and Abigail Adams Scholarship: Molly Boyer, Noah Braman, Erin Ciempa, Jack Cooper, Noah DeBenedetto, Maia DiLego, Cameron Durocher, Alexis Gamari, Renae Gamari, Alexander Girard, Isabella Hartley, Josephine Hartwig, George Kipp, Matthew Lake, Julia LaSalle, Robin Lewis, Colby Marko, Daniel McGrory, Ryan Medon, Max Morin, Lauren Mroz, Jeremy Patterson Jr., Christian Perreault, Sean Rousseau, Ethan Stapleton, Christopher Sunn, Hannah Tatro, Joseph Vareschi, Lily Ward, Haley Williams, Troy Wnuk, Brenna Wojcik
John Kowalczyk Memorial Award: Dominick Pause
John M. White Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Cameron Durocher
Joseph A. Bernier Memorial Scholarship: Colby Marko
Joseph R. Renzi Scholarship: Noah DeBenedetto
Joshua P. Snyder Memorial Scholarship: Zachary Gaylord
Judith B. McKinstry (BPA) Scholarship: Molly Boyer
Justin Cameron Memorial Scholarship: Ethan Corkins
Kittredge Family Scholarship - Given by Franklin County No. 92 Order of the Eastern Star: Vivianna Belanger
Leo Ethier Memorial Scholarship: Camryn Belisle
Liann Bordeau-Buck Memorial Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger
Lynn Burdick Memorial Award: Cordelia Moran
Malco Tools - Head of the Class Award: Isabella Champney
Maple Grove Civic Club Scholarship: Erin Ciempa, Christian Perreault
Mary Ellen Donna Scholarship: Haley Williams
Massachusetts School Superintendent's Association Award: Christopher Sunn
Mathias & Dorothy Schneider Scholarship: Renae Gamari
MAVA/MVA Outstanding Student Vocational Award: Jacob Shustack
McCann Alumni Association Inc. Stepping Stone Education Scholarship: Christopher Sunn
McCann Alumni Association Inc. Stepping Stone Trade Professional Award: George Kipp, Jacob Shustack
McCann Faculty Association Award - Advanced Manufacturing Technology: George Kipp
McCann Faculty Association Award - Automotive: Coby Boudreau
McCann Faculty Association Award - Business Technology: Mia Parise
McCann Faculty Association Award - Carpentry: Ian Ames
McCann Faculty Association Award - Computer Assisted Design: Jacob Tullo
McCann Faculty Association Award - Culinary Arts: Josephine Hartwig
McCann Faculty Association Award - Electricity: Nicholas Abuisi
McCann Faculty Association Award - Information Technology: Robin Lewis
McCann Faculty Association Award - Metal Fabrication: Lily Ward
McCann Football Booster Club Scholarship: Noah DeBenedetto, Troy Wnuk
McCann Tech Golden Hammer Award: Logan Traversa
Michael Deep Memorial Scholarship: Catryna Marsh
MountainOne Bank Scholarship: Molly Boyer
Night Cruzers of Berkshire County Scholarship: Lily Ward
North Adams Elks Lodge 487 Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger, Noah Braman
North Adams Historical Society Book Award: Vivianna Belanger
Northern Berkshire New Car Dealers Association Scholarship: Hailey Lee
Northern Berkshire Youth R.O.P.E.S. Scholarship: Molly Boyer
Outstanding Female Student Athlete: Addison Hayer
Outstanding Male Student Athlete: Collin Booth
Peter Cantone Memorial Award: Riley Morse
Ray Pearson Sportsmanship Award - Given by the Berkshire County Baseball Umpires Association: Collin Booth
Rick Dietlin Memorial Scholarship: Brianna Wehrle
Robert D. Reynolds Memorial Award: Hannah Tatro
Ron Monteleone Vocational Award: Owen Demers
Salutatorian: Molly Boyer
School Nurse Award: Lauren Mroz
Scott M. Gliwski Memorial Award: Josephine Hartwig
Sons of the American Legion NA Post 125: Bryce Bachand, Noah Braman
Sons of the American Legion, Squadron Number 160: Max Morin
Specialty Minerals Scholarship: Max Morin
State Street T Neighborhood Kids Scholarship: Noah Braman
Steven Ferrara Memorial Scholarship: Brenna Wojcik
Sue Wilbert Scholarship: Sean Rousseau
Ted Ziter Memorial Sports Scholarship: Molly Boyer
Thomas E. Dragon Memorial Award: Logan Traversa
Tony and Anna Deep Memorial Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger
Tori Rumbolt Memorial Scholarship: Vivianna Belanger
Town of Adams Scholarship: Noah Braman, Erin Ciempa, Josephine Hartwig, Keira Lennon, Macey Tatro
Ugo Specks Bianchi Memorial Award: Haley Williams
Valedictorian: Christopher Sunn
William "Moose" Roberts Memorial Award: George Kipp
William Wronski/Adams Lodge of Masons and Elks: Noah Braman
Williamstown American Legion Post 152: Vivianna Belanger
Williamstown Rotary Club Scholarship: Ethan Stapleton