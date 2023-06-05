McCann names Sunn, Boyer top scholars

NORTH ADAMS — Justin Kratz, principal of McCann Technical High School, announces Christopher Sunn as valedictorian and Molly Boyer as salutatorian for the graduating Class of 2023.
Sunn, the son of Bonnie Sunn, is a senior in the Computer Assisted Design program. He is the recipient of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent’s Award for Academic Excellence, the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship and first in his class with a 4.428 grade point average.
Sunn is a member of SkillsUSA, National Honor Society and the varsity cross country team and works at Hill-Engineers, Architects, Planners, Inc. through the cooperative work program at McCann.
In his spare time, he volunteers at First Congregational Church and the Berkshire Humane Society.
Sunn will be attending the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he will major in architecture.
Boyer, the daughter of Matt and Jana Boyer, is a senior in the Business Technology program. She is a recipient of the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship and ranks second in her class with a 4.425 GPA.
Boyer is a member of National Honor Society, the varsity soccer team and ski club. She has earned multiple awards as a member of SkillsUSA and Business Professionals of America.
She works at MountainOne Bank through the cooperative work program at McCann and is also dual-enrolled at Berkshire Community College.
Boyer will attend Union College in the fall where she will major in biomedical engineering.
Both students will graduate with high honors at McCann's commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' Amsler Campus Center.