North Adams: 'Tap for Joy' dance workshops

MCLA Arts & Culture is offering “Tap for Joy,” free tap dancing workshops led by teacher Jenny Herzog, from noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturdays, Oct 29 to Nov. 19, at the MCLA Art Lab, 49 Main St.

Featured on NPR and in the Boston Globe, Herzog started the "Tap for Joy" community workshop during the pandemic to bring people together to connect, make music and facilitate joy during rough days.

The free workshops are open to all ages and skill levels. Shoes and boards will be provided. Register at mcla.edu/mac. To learn more about “Tap for Joy,” visit jennyherzog.com

